Next Xbox Release Date Leaked, And It's Way Sooner Than the PS6

According to a new rumor, the release date of the next Xbox console is sooner than everyone is expecting. Based on previous leaks of official Microsoft documents, the expectation has been both the PS6 and the next Xbox console will release in 2028. A new rumor makes no mention of the former, but suggests the latter will actually be out sooner. And the new rumor actually comes from more than one source.

During a recent episode of the Game Mess Decides podcast, industry insider Jeff Grubb shared "rumors" that the next Xbox is coming out in 2026. Speaking to the rumors, he said he can "mostly confirm," noting plans could still change internally. Grubb also notes it's not 100 percent clear if this will be the proper next-gen Xbox console or just a more powerful version of the Xbox Series X.

The rumors Grubb is citing come the way of a Twitter user that goes by the name Kepler, who has received some attention lately after a few accurate leaks, though these leaks pertained to be PlayStation, not Xbox. It's also not entirely clear which console exactly Kepler is hinting at, but it seems to be a proper next-gen console, but it could just be a more powerful Xbox Series X. What Kepler is clear about is the suggestion that the previously leaked plans for a disc-less Xbox Series X in 2024 have seemingly been scrapped.

(Rumor) Xbox "Next" might be released in 2026



Jeff Grubb says that one of the leakers that leaked stuff from the PlayStation side is saying that Xbox "Next" will be released in 2026.



No clue whether it's an Xbox Series Pro or the next generation of Xbox.



Jeff said he can… pic.twitter.com/gRrp2dH0wa — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) December 15, 2023

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. If these timelines are accurate, this is probably about the next-gen Xbox console as it would not make sense to wait all the way until 2026 to release a more powerful version of the Series X, especially only to release the next-gen Xbox a couple years later when PlayStation releases the PS6.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. That said, if these rumors are true, don't expect to see any Xbox hardware until 2026. If this happens, Sony could have the most powerful console on the market for a bit, as PS5 Pro rumors suggests a more powerful PS5 will be out in 2024. These are also just rumors though.

