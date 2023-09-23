Xbox Fans Get Long Awaited Hellblade 2 Update

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II -- aka Hellblade 2 -- was announced almost four years ago alongside the announcement of the Xbox Series X. Despite this, there's no word of when exactly it will release. We know it's coming in 2024, but when during next year we don't know. Could be in January. Could be in December. Whatever the case, we know the game has at the very least hit alpha as it's playable from front to back. How do we know this? Well, the official X account of Ninja Theory, the developer behind the game.

Taking to X, the company showed the team playing the game with the caption, "Nothing beats getting everyone together to play through the game." In this case, the use of "play through the game," suggests the entire game. And if this is true, then it's possible the game could be out within the first half of the year. However, what seems more likely is a release in the back half of the year, as Xbox will no doubt avoid rushing Ninja Theory through the polishing stage.

That said, the game isn't very long so the time between alpha and beta and then beta and release shouldn't be very long. However, things go wrong in game development all the time, pushing dates back, even this late into development.

Nothing beats getting everyone together to play through the game. pic.twitter.com/DL5K5B8Q7Y — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) September 22, 2023

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is set to release worldwide sometime next year via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment, there's no word of it coming to Xbox One. For more coverage on it and all things Xbox, click here.

"The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland," reads an official pitch of the game. "Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua's story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound."