One of the Best PS4 Exclusives Is Supposedly Getting a Remake on PS6

A new rumor has surfaced online, potentially revealing the a PS6 remake of the first PS4 game. If the rumor is true, it would be the first PS6 game we know about. According to a variety of previous rumors, Sony is aiming to release the PS6 in 2028. Not only is this date mentioned by rumors, but it has been mentioned in official, leaked Microsoft documents. Whenever it releases, it sounds like it could be alongside a remake of Bloodborne, one of 2015's best games.

The rumor comes the way of Reset Era user Head on the Block, a somewhat controversial user with a reputation for leaks. According to the anonymous leaker, the remake is in the "planning stages," which presumably means it is in pre-production. Who is making it? Well, it is claimed it is the next project from PlayStation-owned studio Bluepoint. That said, it is noted "it could be with another studio now." For those that don't know: Bluepoint Games is a Texas-based studio best known for its remakes and remasters, which include 2015's Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, 2018's Shadow of the Colossus, and 2020's Demon's Souls.

From the sounds of it, the remake will be exclusive to PS6, as the leaker notes "it's not happening on PS5." Adding to this, they note "that ship has sailed." What's also mentioned, and this is the last salient detail divulged by the leaker, is that the game has been ported to PC, like many rumors have claimed over the years, however, Sony has decided to "sit on it for multiple reasons." To this end, it sounds like it won't release at all if a remake is in the works.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Not only does the source have a rather inconsistent history, but even if everything here is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain so over time. Things change in game development all the time. Further, we've been hearing rumors involving Bloodborne for years now, and so far, nothing has come of these rumors. In other words, the past suggests nothing will come of this either.

As for the implicated parties -- PlayStation, Bluepoint, and FromSoftware -- none have commented on this rumor. We do not expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.