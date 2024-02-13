Helldivers 2 Gets PS5 Update After Steam Patch Is Rolled Back

Helldivers 2 got an update very recently on the PC platform which was supposed to make the game run better, but it had quite the opposite effect. Soon after developer Arrowhead Game Studios released a Helldivers 2 update via Steam on February 12th, it was announced that the update had been rolled back due to users "experiencing significant degradation in performance." A new update has not yet been rolled out for the Steam version of the game following that misfire, but those playing Helldivers 2 on the PS5 have gotten a new update which isn't expected to suffer from the same issues.

The Steam update for Helldivers 2 released on Monday was meant to address two main issues: login problems stemming from server capacities as well as progression blockers that were making it so that players weren't getting the rewards they should've been receiving. While the update was unfortunately rolled back, the good news for Helldivers 2 players is that the rollback only affected the server issue part of the patch. The part of it that fixed rewards remained untouched, so rewards should be distributed correctly moving forward.

Helldivers 2 Steam Update

Though only half of the update is still live after the server parts were rolled back, here are the patch notes for the Helldivers 2 update on Steam to show what changed:

Server Capacity and log in access:

We have eased the authentication request overall.

We have improved error message visibility and added a countdown timer to clearly show when a new attempt will be made.

Progression and mission reward not being granted:

We fixed the daily and difficulty progression error

Based on the testing we have done we believe we have fixed future mission rewards but will continue to monitor this closely as it is our top priority

To compensate for lost rewards, we are working on an increased reward event

Helldivers 2 PS5 Update

Following the release and rollback of the Steam update, PS5 players got their own Helldivers 2 update. This one basically did the exact same thing that the Steam update was supposed to do, and it hasn't (so far) been rolled back. Helldivers 2 community manager Katherine Baskin said as much in the game's Discord and indicated that investigations into the PC version of the game were still underway.

"We have rolled out a patch for PS5 that primarily addresses server capacity, login capacity progression and mission rewards, same as the PC patch from yesterday. We do not anticipate that there will be performance problems with the patch for PS5. We are currently investigating that issue with the PC build from yesterday."

No word yet has been shared as to when the Steam update will be back, but players can expect updates on that matter to come through Steam, Discord, and the game's social accounts.

For those who've been playing the game since its release last week, you'll know that it's already gotten an update or two prior to this one to attempt to smooth out server issues. And for those who plan on sticking with the game through these issues and beyond, know that there are post-launch DLC plans for Helldivers 2, too.