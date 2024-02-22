New Helldivers 2 Update Adds Highly Requested Feature, Patch Notes Released

A new update was released for Helldivers 2 this morning, and it's addressing an issue recently raised by the player community. Earlier in the week, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt responded to complaints about "AFK players." Apparently, players were trying to circumvent the game's queues by staying logged on, even when away from their keyboard or console. Pilestedt said at the time that he had brought this issue up to the team, and it seems Arrowhead wasted no time getting the issue resolved! That problem is one of several addressed in the game's 1.000.11 patch, which went live this morning. Full patch notes from the game's official page on Steam can be found below:

Fixes

Fixed multiple crashes triggered when joining other players' ships.



Fixed crash triggered when exiting ADS.



Fixed crash triggered when players leave a session while bombardments are active.



Fixed issue where online missions in Galactic War Map were unselectable.



Fixed issue with GameGuard and Steam's "verify integrity" step.



Fixed issue with GameGuard and the Windows firewall.



Fixed issue preventing access to Ship Management panel.



Fixed issue causing players to get stuck in the defrosting or in the ship intro cinematic



Fixed crash triggered when the process of buying Super Credits fails.



Fixed crash triggered after consecutive quickplay attempts.



Implemented a functionality that will kick players who remain idle for 15 minutes back to the title screen.



Continuous improvement on client > backend communications.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

No text is present for the Requisitions and Social Menu on the Player HUD



Crash may occur when trying to Match Make on Galactic War Map



PS5 players may encounter error code 10003001 on the login screen.



Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.



Players can become disconnected during play.



Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.



Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.



Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.



Other unknown behaviors may occur.



Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.



Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

It remains to be seen what kind of impact this will have on the game's servers, and if it will actually result in shorter queues. However, it's very nice to see the developers make this a priority, and addressing fan issues with this kind of speed; Arrowhead has been releasing updates for Helldivers 2 at a very fast pace since launch. That bodes well for the continued success of the game, and it shows that the developers are listening to the community!

