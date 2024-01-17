Warhammer 40K Collaboration Rumored for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

A single piece of artwork has caused unexpected buzz in the Warhammer 40K community. Today, the @CODWarfareForum account over on X/Twitter shared a number of datamined assets from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III related to that game's Warzone mode. Intriguingly, two image assets were shared showing the Dark Angels and the Sisters of Battle, two popular factions from Warhammer 40K. While no other details were provided about what the art assets (shown below) could mean, it certainly sounds like Warzone/Warhammer 40K collaboration is on the way.

Based on the leaks, it appears that the new Operators will be Boreas, an Interrogator-Chaplin of the Dark Angels, and Helewise of the Sisters of Battle. Both characters are featured in various Warhammer 40K novels and appear in the artwork pulled from the Call of Duty datamine. We'll note that the Dark Angels are receiving some attention in the current edition of Warhammer 40K, with their Primarch Lion El'Jonson awakening after several thousand years of recovery due to a deadly injury, and the faction of Space Marines receiving several new miniatures in an upcoming army box (due for pre-order later this week.)

While the grim darkness of the far future might not seem like a natural fit for Call of Duty, Activision has collaborated with some surprising partners on Warzone. The multiplayer mode includes skins for characters from Dune (another popular sci-fi setting) and The Boys, so Warhammer 40K definitely seems like it would be on par with those franchises. Plus, Warhammer 40K is making strides into the mainstream, with Amazon Studios recently finalizing a license to make a live-action Warhammer 40K franchise.

For those unfamiliar with Warhammer 40K lore, the Dark Angels are a chapter of Space Marines (super-human enhanced soldiers that serve as the premiere unit for the Imperium of Man) known for their secrecy and monastic ways. The Sisters of Battle serve as the military arm for the official church of the Imperium of Man, which worships the Emperor of Mankind of as a living god. The Sisters of Battle are specifically tasked with rooting out heresy, often with bloody results.

Given that Warhammer is hosting its latest Warhammer preview at the Las Vegas Open this week, there's a good chance that an official announcement could come as soon as Friday night.