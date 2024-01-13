Games Workshop May Build New Factory to Meet Warhammer Demand

Games Workshop may build a Forge World in Nottingham, or at least add to its manufacturing capacity. In the company's semi-annual financial reports, Games Workshop noted that it was "exploring options" for a new factory at their Nottingham campus to meet long capacity planning. The company, which produces Warhammer 40K and other games in-house, noted that it had already broken numerous "output records" during the previous period thanks to improving efficiencies within its current manufacturing facilities. There is no current timeline for the new factory, which would likely increase the company's manufacturing capacity.

The news that Games Workshop could be expanding its manufacturing output comes as the company reported rising sales. According to the same financial report, revenue increased to 247.7 million pounds from 226.6 million pounds during the same period. Even with the strong sales, Games Workshop has occasionally struggled to meet demand – pre-orders for most of its larger releases have sold out within hours on its website, although fans usually have a chance to purchase product from either Warhammer stores or third-party vendors.

The company is expected to see strong interest in its various brands, especially with Amazon licensing Warhammer 40K for live-action television and movie projects. The company recently released a new Warhammer: The Old World game that re-launched its Warhammer Fantasy world and miniatures line, using many classic miniatures from that game.

"Games Workshop and the Warhammer hobby are in great shape. We continue to perform well during challenging economic times, delivering record group revenue, profit and dividends in the period. Morale is good at Games Workshop and our hobbyists are having fun too," Chief Executive Kevin Rountree said in a press release announcing recent financials.