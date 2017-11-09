Here’s What Celebrities These Injustice 2 Characters Look Like

Netherrealm Studios did an absolutely slam-bang job designing the characters in Injustice 2, as they almost look startlingly real (okay, maybe not so much Blue Beetle) and provide their characters with a great, dynamic appearance. That said, we can't help but think there's something familiar about a few of them. That's because a few of these characters have some traits that resemble some celebrities. They aren't exact duplicates, mind you, but we'd be hard pressed to confuse them with these characters if they ever did cosplay. Here's a rundown of characters that look startlingly close to certain celebrities in the real world:

Zendaya/Starfire When Starfire was introduced in the first initial batch of downloadable content for Injustice 2, Disney Channel and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya couldn't help but notice certain similarities with the character, even if the hair was a different shade. "Am I tripping or is that my face lmao" she noted on Twitter, adding, "Honestly just randomly stumbled across it while stalking myself on twitter and thought it was me." But she eventually noted, "Them boobies ain't mine tho g…that's how I knew it wasn't me" along with a crying face emoji. Still, it's a pretty damn close resemblance.

Megan Boone/Supergirl Megan Boone has made quite a name for herself over the past few years, appearing as Elizabeth Keane in the hit NBC series The Blacklist. But put her in blonde hair and a Supergirl set-up, and she almost looks like the character represented in Injustice 2. Granted, she hasn't said anything about the resemblance yet, but it does look pretty close to her…

Ewan McGregor/Green Arrow Is it just us, or does Green Arrow look a lot different from the Stephen Amell character from the Arrow series? Perhaps that's intentional, going back to an old-school type of comic appearance. But now he looks like another certain actor – Ewan McGregor. The star of the later Star Wars film trilogy, as well as the recent T2 Trainspotting and the live-action iteration of Beauty and the Beast does look a bit like Green Arrow's alternative self – even without the crazy facial hair.

Michael Shannon/Black Adam Black Adam is well represented in Injustice 2, complete with plenty of powers to put enemies into a clinic. But we can't help he resembles another figure that's quite familiar in the world of DC Comics. Michael Shannon, who portrayed the diabolical General Zod in the 2013 release Man of Steel, does have a striking resemblance to the character, despite the lack of facial hair.

Tatiana Maslany/Catwoman The actress that appeared in the Canadian science fiction thriller Orphan Black certainly has a face that's hard to forget – and thanks to Injustice 2, we don't necessarily have to. Catwoman's character looks awfully close to Tatiana's appearance, so much to the point that a Reddit thread has popped up, with many users noting how much they look alike.