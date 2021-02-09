Marvel Fantastic Four: Future Foundation HeroClix Unboxing

By Jamie Lovett

The Fantastic Four made their return to HeroClix, now they're ready for an encore and bringing their extended family of friends and foes with them. WizKids Games' will release its next Marvel HeroClix set, Fantastic Four: Future Foundation, in February, presenting Marvel's First Family and their allies for the first time with the upgraded figure designs first appearing in X-Men: House of X. The new set brings new equipment to the game, introduces new mechanics, and offers new HeroClix takes on fan-favorite characters like the original Fantastic Four, the brilliant kids from the Future Foundation, Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, and more.

WizKids Games has provided ComicBook.com with a brick of 10 Marvel HeroClix: Fantastic Four Future Foundation booster packs to open. Keep reading to see all of the cool figures we found inside.

What do you think of the next Marvel HeroClix set? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Marvel HeroClix: Fantastic Four Future Foundation is scheduled for release on February 17th.

Booster 1

Marvel Fantastic Four Future Foundation HeroClix 001
  • 016 Jack Power
  • 028 Franklin
  • 049 Terrax
  • 015 Franklin
  • 001 Mr. Fantastic
Booster 2

Marvel Fantastic Four Future Foundation HeroClix 002
  • 012 Vil
  • 026 Tong
  • 040 Human Torch
  • 016 Jack Power
  • 003 The Thing
Booster 3

Marvel Fantastic Four Future Foundation HeroClix 003
  • 017 Katie Power
  • 033 Paibok
  • 046 Red Ghost
  • 024 Bentley 23
  • 004 Human Torch
Booster 4

Marvel Fantastic Four Future Foundation HeroClix 004
  • 015 Franklin
  • 019 Invisible Woman
  • 056 Griever
  • 006 She-Hulk
  • 010 Leech
Booster 5

Marvel Fantastic Four Future Foundation HeroClix 005
  • 020 The Thing
  • 025 Artie
  • 039 Awesome Andy
  • 010 Leech
  • 009 Thing Robot
Booster 6

Marvel Fantastic Four Future Foundation HeroClix 006
  • 014 Valeria
  • 019 Invisible Woman
  • 055 Uatu
  • 008 Medusa
  • 003 The Thing
Booster 7

Marvel Fantastic Four Future Foundation HeroClix 007
  • 004 Human Torch
  • 020 The Thing
  • 061 Marquis of Death
  • 003 The Thing
  • 011 Mik
Booster 8

Marvel Fantastic Four Future Foundation HeroClix 008
  • 006 She-Hulk
  • 036 Dragon Man
  • 063 Prisoner of Planet Doom
  • 025 Artie
  • 009 Thing Robot
Booster 9

Marvel Fantastic Four Future Foundation HeroClix 009
  • 007 Ant-Man
  • 029 Alex Power
  • 047b Diablo
  • 032 Jim Hammond
  • 009 Thing Robot
Booster 10

Marvel Fantastic Four Future Foundation HeroClix 010
  • 008 Medua
  • 030 Julie Power
  • 034 Alex Power
  • 021 Human Torch
  • 009 Thing Robot
