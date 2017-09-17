Heroes of the Storm Is Getting Two New Overwatch Characters

Two more heroes from Overwatch will soon be making their way to Blizzard‘s Heroes of the Storm with and event and skins to celebrate their arrival.

Ana and Junkrat are the two heroes from Blizzard’s popular team-based game that are being ported over to the company’s MOBA. The first of the heroes is one that Overwatch players will recognize as a long-range sniper who also has the power to heal her teammates and put opponents into a deep sleep, while Junkrat is content to simply blow everything up with grenades and mines.

The specific details and abilities for each one of these characters haven’t yet been revealed for Heroes of the Storm, but players can likely expect their gameplay to reflect the familiar style established in Overwatch. Whether you’re active in Overwatch or not, both of the new characters likely won’t take too long to get used to with their straightforward gameplay, Ana possibly taking a bit longer than Junkrat due to her hybrid damage/healing capabilities.

In addition to the heroes, a new map that’s called Volskaya Foundry is also coming to the MOBA, a map that’s also stems from a location in Overwatch. It’s based on Volskaya Industries, the second map from Overwatch to make its way into the game. The map is sizeable with three lanes to travel through, the area littered with conveyor belts that can assist or hamper players’ movement by speeding them up or slowing them down. Players can also enlist the help of massive, lane-pushing robots by capturing command points to assist them in their push to victory.

To top off the addition of the new heroes and the Volskaya map, an event that spawns loot boxes around the starting areas just before the match begins. Sprays, banners, and other loot are just some of the options that players can look forward to in the Overwatch-inspired content.

The release dates for the two heroes haven’t been confirmed yet, but they’ll be entering the testing phase before they’re fully released to iron out their details.

