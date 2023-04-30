Hi-Fi Rush Developer Possibly Working on a Multiplayer Game

Hi-Fi Rush was one of the biggest surprises of 2023, dropping on Xbox Game Pass the same day it was announced and receiving rave reviews from players. While the nature of the game's release was the biggest surprise, even the developer itself was unexpected; Hi-Fi Rush was developed by Tango Gameworks, the studio previously known for horror games like The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Now it seems the studio is once again doing something radically different, as rumors suggest Tango Gameworks is working on its first multiplayer title.

While all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, this one originates from a job listing at Tango Gameworks' parent company ZeniMax. As noticed by posters on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, the position is for an environmental designer, and one of the requirements is for "experience in multiplayer game development." Unfortunately, it could be a very long time before we even know what this project is, let alone get to play it.

Tango Gameworks was founded by industry veteran Shinji Mikami, best known as the director on the original Resident Evil game, and the producer of several follow-ups, including Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. After founding Tango Gameworks, Mikami served as executive producer on The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush. Bethesda confirmed back in February that Mikami will be leaving the studio at some point in the coming months, but it's unclear if he will be serving in any role on any of Tango Gameworks' titles before that point.

Whatever the next game from Tango Gameworks might be, the studio has clearly earned the trust of players. Hi-Fi Rush fans would undoubtedly like to see more from that universe, and there have been rumors about a third game in The Evil Within series. For now, fans of Tango Gameworks will have to wait patiently to see what comes from the studio next!

