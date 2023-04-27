Redfall Launch Trailer Released

Redfall isn't set to release until May 2nd, but Xbox has dropped an all-new launch trailer for the game ahead of time, showcasing a mix of gameplay and narrative sequences. The trailer is set to a cover version of Soundgarden's iconic track "Black Hole Sun," and it actually feels pretty fitting! In the trailer, viewers can catch a glimpse at a number of different enemies that will appear in the game, as well as the weapons players will use to dispatch them. It also showcases the game's single-player and team-based multiplayer options. The trailer can be found at the top of this page.

Redfall is one of the year's biggest releases for Xbox, sandwiched between Hi-Fi Rush earlier this year, and Starfield in September. Hi-Fi Rush proved to be one of the biggest surprises of 2023, dropping without any advance notice from Xbox and arriving on Game Pass that same day. Redfall will also be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, but it's unclear if the first-person shooter will be quite as well-received. The game certainly looks promising thus far, and Xbox fans are eager to see if the first-party game will be worth the wait.

For those unfamiliar with Redfall, it's an open-world first-person shooter. The game's name comes from the fictional town of Redfall, Massachusetts, which has been overtaken by vampires. Players can choose between four different survivors, and they'll have to kill both vampire enemies, and the humans that are working with them. Also, as the trailer shows, there will be vampire gods to contend with, as well! These opponents are a lot creepier looking than the rest of the game's enemies, and look like they could offer a strong challenge for players. Luckily, Xbox fans don't have to wait too much longer to see how the game will turn out!

Are you looking forward to Redfall? What do you think of this launch trailer for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!