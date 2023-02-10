The Evil Within 3 Teaser Potentially Spotted in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush quickly became a surprise hit after its day-of reveal and release, a feat made even more impressive by how much of a departure it was from the games developer Tango Gameworks is typically known for. However, it appears as though Tango may not have wholly left its roots behind in pursuit of this new, colorful game. There may be a teaser hidden within Hi-Fi Rush that points to a new chapter in Tango's The Evil Within series, though the developer of course hasn't confirmed anything of the sort at this time.

GamesRadar spotted the teaser first, a teaser which pops up only for a fraction of a second in the game whenever you're riding up an elevator to Kale Vandelay's office. The screenshot below from a full playthrough shared by YouTuber Shirrako shows the teaser in question.

"Sequel to popular survivor horror game franchise anounced [sic]," the line in the "news" section of the elevator display says.

Was "The Evil Within" explicitly mentioned? Of course not, that'd be too easy. But given what Tango has done in the past and what the studio is best known for – survival horror – it's hard to imagine this not being a teaser for something related to Tango's Evil Within series. It's such a brief teaser and is one that was put so far into the game itself that it certainly seems like it was meant to be a reward for people to find if they had a quick enough eye.

The Evil Within came out back in 2014 while The Evil Within 2 released three years later in 2017. Both games were received well by horror fans but got mostly middling scores (Metacritic has the first game anywhere from high-60s to 70s depending on the platform while the sequel often scored a bit higher). Both games have arrived at the point where people often call them underrated, and horror fans have routinely said that they'd like a threequel to return to the world and to resolve some of the issues the other games had.

Tango Gameworks has not announced anything about The Evil Within 3 or anything else related to that series at this time.