Hideo Kojima Doesn't Like to Call Death Stranding Director's Cut a Director's Cut

In case you somehow missed it, PlayStation announced during its most recent State of Play presentation last week that the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of Death Stranding, Death Stranding Director's Cut, would officially release on September 24th. The PS5 version is a remastering of the original title by Kojima Productions, but it also adds a bunch of new changes to the video game like new fights and gameplay features. Given that it adds a bunch of content to an already whole video game, creator Hideo Kojima has actually said that he doesn't even like to call it "Director's Cut."

As he explained on Twitter late last night, "director's cut" when applied to movies implies that the original was somehow compromised because the director did not have the right to edit it or it needed to be otherwise shortened. A "director's cut" is therefore often an expanded or recut version of the original with the director's original vision intact. According to Kojima, who is notoriously a movie buff, this terminology doesn't really apply to Death Stranding Director's Cut despite the name. The new version isn't restoring cut content or somehow returning it to the director's vision; it is only adding odds and ends that were additionally produced specifically for the title.

You can check out what he had to say for yourself below:

1/2

A director's cut in a movie is an additional edit to a shortened version that was either released reluctantly because the director did not have the right to edit it, or because the running time had to be shortened. pic.twitter.com/nqih9BQ6wm — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 12, 2021

2/2

In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included. Delector's Plus? So, in my opinion, I don't like to call "director's cut". — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 12, 2021

As noted above, Death Stranding Director's Cut is set to release for the PlayStation 5 on September 24th. The PS5 version will add a number of new features, including new gear, fights, and other gameplay features. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest video game from Kojima Productions right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Death Stranding Director's Cut so far? Do you find yourself in agreement with Kojima about the name? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!