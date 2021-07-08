Death Stranding Director's Cut Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

✖

Though most of PlayStation’s latest State of Play event was focused on third-party and indie games less recognizable than Sony’s first-party titles, the PlayStation and PC game Death Stranding did make an appearance. Sony and Kojima Productions showed off more info on Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and, more importantly, announced its release date. The new version of Death Stranding will release on September 24th and will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5 version of the game is indeed a remastering of the original, but that’s just the start of what’s new. The trailer below which aired during the State of Play event shows off a number of different changes made between the launch of Death Stranding and now including additional fights, new gameplay features, and more.

#DeathStranding DIRECTOR’S CUT arrives on #PS5 on September 24! Check out the new trailer which gives you a first look at all the exciting enhancements and new features.

4K version here: https://t.co/v75acP8eQD

To pre-order, visit: https://t.co/Ul6g4AaPz5#KojimaProductions pic.twitter.com/E9twlcMHDG — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) July 8, 2021

Below is a quick list of the trailer’s highlighted features and other changes:

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Features

New Battles

Advanced Combat Mechanics Upgraded Melee Maser Gun Mounted Machine Gun Firing Range

Additional Delivery Support Cargo Catapult Support Skeleton Buddy Bot Jump Ramp

Fragile Circuit

New Story Missions

While the game having a release date set within the next few months will be welcome news to those looking forward to it, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut has attracted some criticisms for hybrid nature between an upgrade and a totally new version of the game. It does indeed come with new features perhaps worth visiting if you’ve already beaten it, but Sony has announced no plans for an upgrade path for those who already have Death Stranding. This means that you’re paying for the full game again to replay that and take part in the new content if you’ve already played it before which naturally makes the offer more appealing to newcomers despite the “Director’s Cut” aspect of the game being geared towards those who want more Death Stranding.

If you’re still sold on the game, however, you can expect it to release on September 24th. Sony shared links to the PlayStation Store, too, for people to pre-order the game, but those currently only show the base version of Death Stranding and not the Director’s Cut.