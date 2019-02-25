Hideo Kojima Invades ‘Devil May Cry’ With Fantastic Fan-Made Action Figure

Fans find many ways to show their appreciation for the games they enjoy. That said, one fan takes things to another level with his action figures that depict Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima as characters from other video games, most notably Dante from the Devil May Cry series.

Twitter user @bayuarafat is what one would call a super-fan of Hideo Kojima. According to him, 70% of his Twitter feed is about the mysterious director. He has created many action figures that show Kojima as notable video game characters, but the Dante one in particular is quite fantastic.

As can be seen in the tweet above, the Death Stranding director has been transformed into Dante from Devil May Cry. Sporting the red leather trench coat, Kojima looks beyond ready to take down anything and anyone in his path.

It’s unknown if bayuarafat simply places Kojima’s head atop other characters’ bodies, or if the figures are entirely custom. Either way, it’s a job well done, and one that even Kojima himself recognizes.

Thank You So Much Hideo San…i Hope you Rike it….once again, happy bday and always success for you Boss …we supporting 100% supporting you !! 😘 pic.twitter.com/Zmy2TE3DNo — VENOM FOX (@bayuarafat) August 24, 2018

Now, we don’t know if Kojima has seen the more recent creation of him as Dante, but we imagine he will be a fan.

What do you think about this awesome fan-made Kojima x Dante action figure? Do you want one for your own collection? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

