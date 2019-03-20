Hideo Kojima and Norman Reedus to Discuss ‘Death Stranding’ at Tribeca Film Festival

Many fans are hoping that 2019 will not only be the year we learn the Death Stranding release date, but also that it will be the year in which we actually receive the highly-anticipated title from Kojima Productions. While that may be a bit of wishful thinking on gamers’ parts, it’s not completely out of the blue, especially with Hideo Kojima himself meeting with PlayStation’s marketing team recently. That said, the mysterious game director will be sitting down to discuss Death Stranding with none other than Norman Reedus, who stars in the game, at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

The discussion between the two will take place on Thursday, April 25th. Interestingly enough, the talk revolving around Death Stranding will be moderated by Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards.

Oh yeah: On Thursday 4/25 at @Tribeca I’m moderating a discussion between @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN and Norman Reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) about their collaboration on Death Stranding. Honored to have games be such a vital part of @Tribeca Talks. What a lineup. https://t.co/7CmDcsTmu2 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 19, 2019

“World-renowned auteur game creator Hideo Kojima, widely considered the father of the stealth genre, has been hard at work on the highly anticipated PlayStation4 title Death Stranding,” The Tribeca website reads. “Little is known about this mysterious new project, and speculation from fans and industry alike have created a deafening excitement. To discuss his boundary-pushing new game, Kojima will be joined by the star of Death Stranding, Norman Reedus, best known for his star performances in The Boondock Saints and the acclaimed AMC phenomenon The Walking Dead.

“Together, they will discuss pushing the boundaries of the video game medium and their latest collaboration. This exclusive conversation will be moderated by game journalist Geoff Keighley, whose work and creation of The Game Awards has furthered the appreciation and understanding of the video game industry.”

On the same day, Guillermo del Toro, who also has a role in Death Stranding, will be holding a discussion of his own regarding filmmaking. In fact, the Tribeca Talks series will take place during the Tribeca Film Festival. You can find the full lineup and more details right here.

Death Stranding is currently without a release date, but it is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more on the mysterious title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Do you believe we'll learn anything new during the discussion between Kojima and Reedus?