Hideo Kojima Believes He'll Still Be Making Video Games as an AI in 100 Years

Hideo Kojima thinks we will continue to get more Hideo Kojima games long after he is gone. Hideo Kojima is one of the most renowned video game developers out there and has been in the business for many decades. At the ripe age of 59 years old, he's still cooking up bangers and is arguably doing more than he ever has. Right now, he's working on the recently announced Death Stranding 2, an Xbox game, a Death Stranding movie, and a number of other projects that are in various stages of development. He's staying busy and it sounds like not even death itself will be enough to slow him down.

When speaking with IGN in a recent interview, Hideo Kojima was asked what philosophies he wants to leave behind at Kojima Productions 50 – 100 years from now. Of course, provided we don't discover a way to extend our lives in the next 40 years or so, Kojima will probably pass on within that time range. However, he plans to lead Kojima Productions for the rest of his life and noted that even after he's gone, he may have an AI take over for him and carry on his legacy and mindset.

"That's a good question," said Kojima. "I've never really thought about that. I'll keep leading so long as I'm around, and all that matters to me is that our roots when it comes to creation are kept intact. But you know, I'll probably become an AI and stick around. You need to be stimulated in lots of different ways if you want to keep creating new things, so I imagine I'll keep collaborating with others and taking in new things even if I'm an AI."

It's the most Hideo Kojima answer you could possibly expect. Is it a reality? I have no idea. Technology is evolving at a rapid pace that it's not impossible to imagine a Hideo Kojima AI that could continue his ideas. However, it's still probably in the distant future. Nevertheless... what a concept!

