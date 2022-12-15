Death Stranding Movie Officially in the Works

A live-action movie based on the video game Death Stranding has been officially announced. First released back in 2019, Death Stranding was creator Hideo Kojima's first major project following his many years of working on the Metal Gear Solid franchise with Konami. And while Kojima only just announced last week that a sequel to Death Stranding would be coming to PlayStation 5 in the future, a movie tied to the franchise is also now happening.

Coming by way of Deadline, the first details associated with the Death Stranding movie were unveiled. The film is set to be produced by Hammerstone Studios, which is helmed by Barbarian executive producer Alex Lebovici. Kojima Productions and Allan Ungar will also serve as executive producers on the project. Currently, Death Stranding doesn't have a writer or director, although the movie is said to now be "on the fast track."

As for the plot of this Death Stranding movie, it sounds like it won't directly adapt the same story seen in the video game. Rather than following this narrative, the film is said to be looking to further flesh out the world by adding "new elements and characters". With this in mind, it seems like many of the primary actors from Death Stranding such as Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, Mads Mikkelsen, Margaret Qualley, and Lea Seydoux aren't guaranteed to return.

"I couldn't be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios," said Hideo Kojima in an accompanying statement. "This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I'm really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen."

"We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation," Lebovici also said. "Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic 'Hideo Kojima' production."

