High on Life DLC Teased

High on Life is getting some DLC, it would seem. Last year, one of the biggest surprise hits was High on Life. The game was the brainchild of Justin Roiland, one of the creators of Rick and Morty and featured a lot of that show's signature humor. It has all kinds of sci-fi weirdness, gross-out humor, and just... generally random comedy. On top of that, it was easily accessible to those who had an Xbox as the game was available on Xbox Game Pass. This led to tons of people who may have otherwise not paid for it seeking it out and then caused it to explode all over social media platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok, with many sharing some of the outrageous humor in the game.

Following its immense success, it seems like Squanch Games is coming back for more. A new teaser has been released which seems to confirm that High on Life is getting new DLC called High on Knife. If one had to guess, it seems like the DLC will center around the game's knife... appropriately named Knifey. Knifey has a habit of being a total psychopath, wanting to fulfill its purpose of stabbing as many things as possible. As of right now, we have no idea what else to expect from this. There's no release date, no gameplay, or any other existing information. However, DLCs don't tend to have longwinded marketing cycles for the most part, so we can likely probably expect to hear more very soon.

NEW HIGH ON LIFE CONTENT LOADING…



COMING SOON. pic.twitter.com/sQGKtxYzwt — High On Life (@highonlifegame) March 17, 2023

Ideally, this would also mean it would release within the next few months as well, though we'll just have to wait and see. Squanch Games has gone through some major changes in recent months as Justin Roiland resigned from the company over various allegations ranging from sexual harassment to creating a toxic workplace. It's unclear if or how this will impact the High on Life DLC, but Roiland was given a lot of credit for his work on the game.

What do you think of