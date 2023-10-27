Hogwarts Legacy's Day One Nintendo Switch Update Is Bigger than the Game Itself

Hogwarts Legacy is going to be getting a hefty day one patch on Nintendo Switch. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest games of 2023. Although there have been a lot of other major games such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Tears of the Kingdom, Hogwarts Legacy has remained the best selling game of the year as of September 2023. Whether it can withstand the juggernaut that is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a game in a series that routinely comes away with the title of best selling game almost every single year, remains to be seen. It will have a major surge in relevancy in November, however, as Hogwarts Legacy is finally coming to Nintendo Switch.

The game was meant to release on Nintendo Switch earlier this summer, but was subsequently delayed. We're not quite sure exactly how this game will turn out on Switch, but the last-gen versions of the game have run well thus far. However, one downside of playing it on Nintendo Switch is that the game will have a pretty big day one patch. Hogwarts Legacy will be around 7GBs (pretty impressive for a game that takes up a ton of space on PS5!) on Nintendo Switch and will be included on the cartridge if you get a physical copy. However, there will also be an 8GB day one patch bringing the total size to about 15 GBs. It's not ideal, but hopefully, it will mean the game will run somewhat smoothly there. You can read an FAQ from Warner Bros. below.

Hogwarts Legacy Physical Purchases

For both our Deluxe Edition and Standard Edition, the cartridge size is approximately 7 GB. Players should plan to accommodate for an additional 8 GB of space to allot for the needs of our anticipated Day 1 patch download. If you decide to get an extra language pack, you should plan for an additional 1.5GB download per language.

Hogwarts Legacy Digital eShop Purchases

For both our Deluxe Edition and Standard Edition, players should plan to accommodate for approximately 15 GB of space to allot for the needs of the main game and Day 1 patch download. If you decide to get an extra language pack, you should plan for an additional 1.5GB download per language.