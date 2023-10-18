Nintendo Fans Get First Look at Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy has been a long time coming now, but it'll finally be out in November over 7 months after it released on other platforms. Through multiple delays leading up to the November 14th release date, we hadn't seen much on the Nintendo Switch version at all, at least not until this week when preorders for the Nintendo Switch version went live. Though we haven't yet seen actual gameplay from Hogwarts Legacy running on the Nintendo Switch, the start of the preorders at least shared some screenshots from the Harry Potter universe's latest game to give an idea of what it'll look like.

And for those who've been waiting all these months for Hogwarts Legacy to release on the Nintendo Switch, it probably looks very much like what you would've expected. It's certainly Hogwarts Legacy, but just from looking at the screenshots below, you'd be hard-pressed to say that the Nintendo Switch version is on part with other platforms in terms of graphics.

Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch

The difference isn't pronounced enough for the game to get shredded on social media, but it's still noticeable. Whether it's the screenshots not doing the game justice or an indication of choppy gameplay on the horizon remains to be seen, however, since we haven't yet seen the game actually running on that platform. What we have seen of it so far can be found above and below in a couple of screenshots pulled from the Nintendo Store's listing for the game.

Regardless of what the screenshots show, it's been a long time since Nintendo fans got a new Harry Potter game like this one, so for those who've been holding out this long for the Nintendo Switch version, it'd have to be largely unplayable to deter people. Gameplay should follow between now and November 14th either from Warner Bros. and Avalanche or whoever inevitably leaks some gameplay after getting the game early, so we'll see soon enough how it plays on that console.

It was also revealed via the Nintendo Store's listing for the game that the Nintendo Switch version will get the Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack, too. That DLC comes with the Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and the Dark Arts Battle Arena and will run you an extra $20 on top of the $60 price of Hogwarts Legacy itself. Twitch Drops were pretty common for the game around its various releases and events with those Twitch Drops giving players limited-time opportunities to get things like the Merlin cloak, so there's a good chance Nintendo Switch players will get the opportunity to claim some Twitch Drops, too.

Hogwarts Legacy sits at an 84 right now on Metacritic, a score which was slightly higher than our own review of the game. You can check out that review here.