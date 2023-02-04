If you can't wait much longer to play Hogwarts Legacy, there is a way to play it a bit early. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and so long as it can live up to its own hype or come close to it, it will likely be one of the biggest games of the year. The Harry Potter franchise is huge and fans have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts and that fantasy is finally becoming possible. The jury is still out on whether the game will be good or not, but previews of Hogwarts Legacy have been promising.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place about 100 years prior to the events of Harry Potter's story and therefore has nothing to do with his adventures. Although there are some relatives to characters from that era of the Wizarding World, it's a wholly original story about a custom character players get to make at the start of the game. From there, they're allowed to make all kinds of choices about the wizard or witch they become and enjoy a full year at Hogwarts.

How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early

With all of that said, the hype is at an all-time high and fans are chomping at the bit to play the game. Thankfully, you can do so as early as Tuesday, February 7th. Warner Bros. Games is offering a Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy which allows fans to gain access to the game a full 72 hours before the regular release. The Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99 and include a bunch of other in-game goodies. This version will only grant early access for those on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, as the last-gen version was delayed to April. The early access for Hogwarts Legacy will begin at midnight on February 7th in your region (not midnight eastern time, as is usual for these releases) on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. For PC, the early access begins at 1PM ET on February 7th.

When Does Hogwarts Legacy Release?

The standard edition of Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10th at midnight local time for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Again, it is local to your region, so don't expect the usual nationwide midnight eastern time release. PC players will again have to wait until 1PM ET on February 10th.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on Xbox One and PS4 on April 4th with a Nintendo Switch release slated for July 25th. Are you going to purchase the deluxe edition to play early? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.