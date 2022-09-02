Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Offers Tours of House Common Rooms

A bunch of new Hogwarts Legacy gameplay has been released to offer incoming students tours of the various houses' common rooms. One of the most essential pieces of Harry Potter and Hogwarts lore is the house a witch or wizard is assigned to when the arrive at the wizarding school. As seen in the Harry Potter series, these houses reflect the character of a student and will largely show the kinds of friends they will have throughout their tenure at the school. Most notably, Slytherin is filled with bullies and people who most other characters may generally try to avoid while a house like Gryffindor may be more reflective of a more heroic character.

Given Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG, players will be able to make their own character and of course, choose their own house. Those with a Harry Potter Fan Club account can even link it to the game to import their house if they wish. Over on YouTube, the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel posted four videos that offered tours of the various houses' common rooms. They each have their own distinct look, reflecting the kind of personality one might expect from wizards and witches that will be staying in them. In them, you'll find other students hanging out, doing homework, practicing magic, and you can even discover all of the hidden secrets within them.

Given this is basically your dormitory, players will likely be spending quite a bit of time here, so it's good to get acquainted with the common rooms ahead of time so you know what you might like. As it stands, Hogwarts Legacy looks to be shaping up to be a dream game for Harry Potter fans. The game was just recently delayed from 2022 to 2023, but only be a couple of months. Ideally, this will result in a more polished game that fulfills the wishes of fans who have waited years for this game.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10th, 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The game will also come to Nintendo Switch at an unspecified date. What house will you pick in Hogwarts Legacy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.