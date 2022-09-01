Harry Potter Fans Get Hogwarts Legacy Rewards by Importing House, Wand Early

Harry Potter fans who are looking forward to the new Hogwarts Legacy game got an opportunity this week to go ahead and start fleshing out their profile in the game to a degree. In doing so, players also can earn some easy rewards that'll be usable once the game actually releases. This early feature for Hogwarts Legacy follows a trailer released recently during Gamescom as well as the unveiling of the game's Collector's Edition.

If you want to get a head start on things like your wand and your chosen Hogwarts House in Hogwarts Legacy, you can get started by checking out the link included in the tweet below that'll take you to the page on the Wizarding World site that'll walk you through the process of connecting your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts together. It's much like the process of linking other platforms' accounts like Twitch, Epic Games, and more, but there are a few more wizarding steps in this process especially if you've never made a Harry Potter Fan Club account before.

Bring your Hogwarts House and wand into your Hogwarts Legacy experience by linking your Harry Potter Fan Club account with your WB Games account here: https://t.co/SwkscCM9kJ #HogwartsLegacy #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/BbzbHxaYAO — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) September 1, 2022

Once you get an account set up if you didn't already have one, you'll have to get sorted into a house through a questionnaire that'll ask you different sorts of "what would you do" questions to determine where you belong. The fan club process will then ask you to find your Patronus, but you don't have to do that part when connecting accounts if you don't want to since the Hogwarts Legacy promotion makes no mention of a Patronus. You do have to create your own wand, however, since that's part two of this deal along with the chosen house.

After that's all settled, you need only to finalize the process by linking your completed Harry Potter Fan Club account with the WB Games profile. In doing so, you'll earn house-specific robes for wherever you were placed as well as the Beaked Skull Mask as cosmetic options that'll be usable when the game launches.

While the option to import these things early is neat, it's left players with some questions. While you can certainly game the house quiz answers to probably end up where you'd like to be, what happens if you're setting up an account and don't get the house you wanted? Similarly, what if you decide to change your wand later on? We've reached out to ask how Hogwarts Legacy navigates these possible complications in regards to linking accounts and will update this story accordingly once a response is received.