Hogwarts Legacy Finally Reveals Important Character

Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software has finally revealed an important character in the Harry Potter game after previously teasing them. More specifically, the game's Twitter account has finally pulled the curtain back on the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, Dinah Hecat, the "stern but likable professor that "takes her teaching responsibilities quite seriously." An official description of the character continues: "After a successful career with the ministry of magic -- during which she was rumored to have spent time in the Department of Mysteries -- she retired to become Hogwarts' Defence Against Dark Arts professor. Though she is happy to be at Hogwarts, some believe her hands-on teaching method satiates an innate desire for action." In other words, it sounds like she may be a little controversial.

As you can see below, Hecat is quite elderly and doesn't look like the type of Defence Against Dark Arts professor fans are used to from the books and movies. As for her importance to the game, it's not stated, but in the books and movies, the Defence Against Dark Arts professors all played fairly major roles so it's safe to assume this will be the case with Hecat as well.

For those that need a refresher in the book and movies the following characters held the role at one point or another: Gilderoy Lockhart, Remus Lupin, Barty Crouch Jr., Quirinus Quirrell, Amycus Carrow, Dolores Umbridge, and of course, Severus Snape. And of course, the simple fact she's being highlighted before release also suggests she plays an appreciable role in the game.

Meet your Defence Against the Dark Arts professor. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/g4f6BoXPro — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) November 22, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release worldwide on February 10, 2023, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official blurb about the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."