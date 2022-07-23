Hogwarts Legacy Leak Reveals DLC

A new Hogwarts Legacy leak has revealed some day-one DLC, a collector's edition, and an early access window. The Harry Potter game is still slated to release sometime this year via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If this is going to happen, the game is going to need to resurface soon. And when it does, there's a good chance we will hear all about everything above.

Over on the Reddit page for the game, one user was able to activate a screen with different purchase options, which reveals the game will be available via a Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition in addition to the Standard Edition. And it's the premium editions that reveal the bits of DLC that come bundled with them. More specifically, they relay word of the following: Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, and the Kelpie Robe. There's no word all of this digital content is exclusive to these versions of the game, but that's how it usually works.

Meanwhile, the Collector's Edition reveals an early access window. More specifically, owners of it will be able to enjoy the game 72 hours before its official release. Of course, this is only applicable to those who pre-order this version of the game.

Collector's Edition:

Base Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access to the Game

Kelpie Robe

Steel Case

Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book

Deluxe Edition:

Base Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe Only)

72 Hours Early Access to the Game (Digital Deluxe Only)

Kelpie Robe

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to release sometime this year via the aforementioned platforms, however, there have been rumors the game could be delayed to 2023, which lines up with the little we've heard through the grapevine as well.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official pitch of the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."