Hogwarts Legacy Gives Ravenclaw Fans What They've Been Asking For

A new tweet from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account has finally given Ravenclaw fans what they've been asking for, a companion character reveal. After previously revealing the companions from the Slytherin, Gryffindor, and Hufflepuff houses altogether, many Harry Potter fans wondered if the Ravenclaw house wasn't getting a companion. As you would expect, there is a Ravenclaw companion, and his name is Amit.

"Amit aspires to be a famous wizarding historian and already has extensive plans for his first memoir," reads an official blurb about the character. "Exceptionally bright and well-read, he adores stargazing and always seems to have the most recent, top-of-the-line telescope at hand. Amit will leap at the chance to help a friend in need, but once in the thick of things often realizes he might be better off reading or writing about certain adventures than experiencing them."

You will meet many classmates from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and yes, even Ravenclaw. The Astronomy loving Amit is just one of those classmates. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/eJsaz4MkzT — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) November 18, 2022

It's worth noting that the tweet above does not confirm this is a companion character, but it's unclear why they would be spotlighted in this fashion if they weren't. Yet again, if they are the companion character, why weren't they revealed alongside the others? If any definitive information pertaining to the former or an explanation for the latter is provided, we will update the story accordingly.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release worldwide on February 10, 2023. Upon release, it will cost $59.99 and be available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official blurb about the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."