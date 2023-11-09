Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Gameplay Surfaces Online

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay for Nintendo Switch has surfaced online and it looks surprisingly good. Hogwarts Legacy was one of the biggest games to come out in 2023 and so far, it's the top selling game of the year. It managed to immerse players in the Harry Potter world and give them the Hogwarts fantasy experience they'd been asking for for years. While it lacks a few things and has room for improvement, it was a strong starting point and will likely lead into a really incredible sequel a few years from now. Whether it can remain as the best selling game of the year after Call of Duty releases remains to be seen, but it does have a good chance at a second wind.

Next week, Hogwarts Legacy will release on Nintendo Switch. The game was meant to release on Switch a while ago, but was delayed a number of times. Some were concerned the game could even run on Nintendo Switch given the limited capabilities of the handheld, but it looks like things may be just fine! Some gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch leaked online and it runs quite nicely. While it obviously won't be as nice as Xbox Series X, PS5, or PC, it looks competent and like someone could enjoy it if that's the only system they have. This gameplay only provides a limited look at the game, particularly before you're unleashed on the open world. It's possible performance could tank when roaming around or there could be painfully long loading times, but there is hope for Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch.

Hopefully, more info on Hogwarts Legacy will come before it releases on Nintendo Switch next week. It's unclear if Warner Bros. has any plans to release any kind of official gameplay or details on the Nintendo Switch version, but there will surely be all kinds of impressions upon release. At the very least, it doesn't look like it will be a cataclysmic disaster which is promising for those who have been holding out for the Switch version.