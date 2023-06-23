Horizon Forbidden West Adds Tribute to Lance Reddick

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has added a new tribute to the late Lance Reddick in the game's Burning Shores DLC. Players reported sightings of the memorial to Reddick just this week, and on Friday, Guerrilla confirmed in an announcement shared on socials that it'd added the tribute to honor the "profound impact" Reddick had in and out of the game. Since then, players have responded in kind with renewed waves of praise for Reddick's works while helping fellow players discern exactly where the memorial site is so that everyone can visit it for themselves.

The memorial for Lance Reddick in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores can be found below after it was shown off by Guerrilla Games this week. A floating hologram tile is found with Reddick's name lit up in the center with greenery surrounding the area.

"In honor of Lance Reddick, we created a memorial to commemorate the profound impact he had on us all," Guerrilla said. "Thank you, Lance, for everything you brought to the role of Sylens: your gravitas, energy, wisdom and more. An incomparable talent and friend. We miss you terribly."

For those who want to visit the memorial for yourself, others have shared its exact location through things like the video below that show players where to find it.

The good people at @Guerrilla made an awesome tribute to @lancereddick who played Sylens in the #horizon series. His memorial can be found in #HorizonForbbidenWestBurningShores in the following location.#horizonforbiddenwest pic.twitter.com/TsJBc60oSe — dolemitedawiz (@NoFilterGames) June 23, 2023

Lance Reddick died this year on March 17th at the age of 60. In Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, and the Burning Shores DLC, he voiced the character Sylens. In Destiny 2, he also played the role of Commander Zavala with players paying tribute to him there shortly after his death, too. He had scattered appearances in other video games over the years like Quantum Break, but the Horizon and Destiny games were his most well-known roles in that medium.

Outside of games, Lance Reddick was best known for his role of Charon in the original John Wick movie and its sequels as well as his role of Cedric Daniels in The Wire. Reddick also played Albert Wesker in Netflix's Resident Evil series where his performance proved to be one of the best parts of the show.

Lance Reddick's cause of death was determined to be heart disease, though his lawyer disputed that claim shortly after the info was shared.