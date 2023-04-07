Lance Reddick's Cause of Death Disputed by Lawyer

Lance Reddick's cause of death is being disputed by an attorney representing the late actor's family. TMZ on Thursday reported that it obtained the death certificate for the John Wick and The Wire star, who died suddenly on March 17th at age 60. According to the outlet, Reddick's reported death certificate lists his immediate cause of death as ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. But Reddick's longtime attorney, James Hornstein, told Entertainment Weekly in a statement that "no autopsy was performed" and that "the information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent" with Reddick's physically active lifestyle.

"To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions," Reddick's family attorney told EW, describing the actor as "the most physically fit person I've ever known." Reddick's lifestyle included daily workouts in his home gym, "extensive cardio work," and a strict diet. According to Hornstein, the 60-year-old actor listed "the availability of gym facilities" as a "contractual requirement" for project shoots, EW reported.

"The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle," Hornstein said. "On behalf of [Lance's wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family."

TMZ first reported the news that Reddick was found dead at his Studio City home in Los Angeles on the morning of March 17th.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," Reddick's wife, Stephanie, wrote in a message posted to social media after his death. She went on to express gratitude to the "thousands of Destiny players who played in tribute" to Reddick, who voiced Commander Zavala in the Bungie video games Destiny and Destiny 2. The family also requested donations be made in his honor to momcares.org in Reddick's hometown of Baltimore.

Reddick was promoting John Wick: Chapter 4 at the time of his death. The actor appeared opposite Keanu Reeves as the Continental Hotel concierge Charon in all four John Wick films, and the latest chapter, released into theaters on March 24th, is dedicated in Reddick's memory.

"Lance is a people person, a special artist, a gentleman of grace and dignity," Reeves said of his late co-star at the John Wick 4 premiere. "It's just really something special, every time he stepped on set, to watch the passion he had for his work. It's really easy to work with him."