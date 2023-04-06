John Wick Star Lance Reddick's Cause of Death Revealed

John Wick star Lance Reddick's cause of death has been reported. TMZ says that the actor died as a result of heart disease according to his data certificate. On March 17, The Wire star was found in the backyard of his Studio City home by his wife Stephanie. She called for emergency services shortly after discovering he was unresponsive. Further reporting indicates the full cause is Ischemic Heart Disease and Artherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. (In less academic terms, heart disease that hardens the arteries and then plaque build up.) Initial accounts of what happened indicated that Reddick died of natural causes as well. The 60-year-old actor was just days away from the premiere of his last film.

The creative team for the John Wick franchise voiced their support for Reddick's family and friends. "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," John Wick director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves said shortly after the news became public. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

"Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick. It's great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this franchise," producer Erica Lee wrote in a statement.

"Lance was a beautiful person, special artist, a man of grace and dignity, and had such a passion for his craft," Reeves explained on the red carpet. "To have the chance to work with him over 10 years and four films is something that's very special to me and it f-cking sucks he's not here."

An Actor With A Special Bond To The Fans

Horizon: Zero Dawn creators Guerrilla penned a thoughtful letter too. "Thank you, Lance Reddick, for everything you've brought to the character of Sylens, for sharing your infinite talent and wisdom with us. For you generous warmth and inimitable presence, and for your profound impact. Not just as part of our cast, but on our community. We were deeply honored to work with you. You will be so incredibly missed. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Rest In Peace, Lance."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Reddick's family at this time.