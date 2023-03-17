John Wick Star Lance Reddick Dead at 60

Lance Reddick, the actor known best for playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire and Charon in the John Wick franchise has passed away at age 60. TMZ is reporting that Lance's body was found at his home in Studio City this morning around 9:30 AM. The actor's cause of death is currently unknown, but law enforcement sources told TMZ the cause of death appeared to be natural. Reddick is set to reprise his role as Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is being released in theaters next week.

Reddick had over 100 acting credits to his name with upcoming projects such as the White Men Can't Jump remake and Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Reddick was also signed on to play Charon once again in the upcoming John Wick spin-off, Ballerina. Reddick has been busy promoting John Wick: Chapter 4, and posted on social media only one day ago in honor of National Puppy Day. Reddick was expected to make an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week show ahead of his new movie's release.

This story is developing...