Horizon Forbidden West Merch Has a Release Date

Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 RPG Horizon Zero Dawn, doesn't have a release date just yet, but this official wave of t-shirts, hoodies, hats, wallets, and keychains based on the game do. Pre-orders for all of these items are live here at Merchoid with a ship date set for July 30th (prices include all taxes and shipping).

The Horizon Forbidden West designs focus heavily on machines - specifically the new Tremortusks, which are heavily armored combat-class robots that resemble mammoths. The lineup also features a t-shirt with the Horizon Forbidden West logo and a hat and keychain inspired by the focus device.

Again, all of the new Horizon Forbidden West items can be found here at Merchoid with prices ranging from $12.99 to $74.99. The release date is currently set for July 30th, though sales might push that date out further over time.

Horizon Forbidden West is expected to launch across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms at some point in 2021. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

"Horizon Forbidden West continues six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn," reads an official pitch of the game. "Aloy, a machine hunter, has travelled west to investigate a mysterious and deadly blight. In these uncharted lands, she will meet strange new tribes and encounter ever more deadly machines. Together with old friends and new companions, she must brave this dangerous frontier to find the answers she needs to save life on Earth."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.