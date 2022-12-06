Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider

A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.

Based on a new tease from a user known as The Snitch, fans have assumed that PlayStation is preparing to reveal new DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Shared on Twitter, The Snitch showed a new image that highlighted the southern portion of the state of California. No caption was provided alongside this image, but fans were quick to point out that Forbidden West takes place within San Franciso, which is one locale seen on the map. Furthermore, the region south of what was once San Francisco in-game has been blocked off for the time being, which has naturally led many to assume that this area will eventually become available via a new expansion.

In an accompanying report from Insider Gaming, it was claimed that this tease is indeed in association with Horizon Forbidden West and that the upcoming DLC will be titled "Burning Shores." Details on this add-on are still sparse, but it was also reported that Burning Shores will launch in the early part of next year in April 2023.

In all likelihood, it seems like a reveal for this Horizon Forbidden West DLC could come about later this week at The Game Awards 2022. While PlayStation hasn't guaranteed anything of the sort yet, this event is often one where major reveals are made about upcoming titles. As such, keep an eye on The Game Awards this week if you'd like to potentially catch your first glimpse of this forthcoming expansion.

