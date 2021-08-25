Horizon Forbidden West Release Date Revealed

✖

After announcing earlier this year that Horizon Forbidden West might not make its anticipated 2021 release window, developer Guerrilla Games formally announced today that the upcoming action-adventure title would be slipping into 2022. Specifically, the game will now be arriving on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 early next year on February 18, 2022.

This release date announcement for Horizon Forbidden West was revealed today during Gamescom Opening Night Live. Guerrilla's game director, Mathijs de Jonge, appeared in a video to inform fans that the game would be delayed just a bit before revealing the aforementioned launch date. No additional gameplay footage from Horizon Forbidden West was shown in this presentation, but it was revealed that pre-orders will begin next week on September 2.

Horizon Forbidden West launches February 18, 2022 for PS5 & PS4. Pre-orders go live September 2. Full details: https://t.co/wr0Vy7S86t pic.twitter.com/UMTtFILla9 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 25, 2021

"While the decision to move the game’s launch to 2022 certainly wasn’t easy, we’d like to take a moment to thank all of our fans for their unwavering support; we know how much you’ve been looking forward to reuniting with Aloy and her friends, continuing her story, and exploring a new and more dangerous world," de Jonge said in a PlayStation Blog post that detailed the game's new launch date. "Your passion, fan art, cosplay, virtual photography, and videos have meant the world to all of us."

Although it's upsetting to see that Horizon Forbidden West has now officially been pushed back to 2022, it's not a shock to see this delay come about. In fact, reports began circling a few weeks back that this delay into next year was essentially a forgone conclusion. Even though PlayStation and Guerrilla Games waited until now to confirm those reports, many fans had already prepared accordingly within recent weeks.

How do you feel about Horizon Forbidden West officially slipping back to 2022? Are you upset by this delay, or are you more than understanding given the current circumstances? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.