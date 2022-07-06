Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.17 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has released a new update for the popular title, Patch 1.17, that adds new features to the PlayStation 5 version of the video game in addition to other fixes. More specifically, the latest Horizon Forbidden West update has brought Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support to the title as well as a new "Balanced" Graphics Mode on the PS5.

While those additions are certainly the headling ones in the new patch, there are a number of different fixes and updates in Patch 1.17 as well. Notably, several problems with crashing have been fixed as well as a number of issues with main and side quests and more. Even if players aren't enjoying Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5, it's a significant one.

Highly-requested features incoming... Introducing Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), High Refresh Rate (HFR) and our new "Balanced" Graphics Mode supporting 40Hz.



🗒️ Read the full Patch Notes here: https://t.co/4ls0b3Par6#HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/RDBlUmIEzD — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) July 6, 2022

You can check out the full patch notes for Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.17, straight from the source, below:

NEW FEATURES (PlayStation 5)

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support

VRR improves dynamic resolution scaling on 60Hz

VRR & HFR targets a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz

New "Balanced" Graphics Mode introducing 40Hz for supported displays

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community. Please note that these issues are not yet fixed in this patch, but our teams are aware of them, and they're being investigated.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest "The Wings of the Ten" where the objective "Defeat Regalla" was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest "The Wings of the Ten" where the "Sunwings" might be missing during the objective "Override a Sunwing".

Fixed an issue in Main Quest "All That Remains" where the cinematic with Tilda after the gallery might not start.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest "The Broken Sky" where sometimes Dekka would be behind Hekarro's throne during the objective "Talk to Dekka".

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest "Shadow in the West" where the objective "Kill Vezreh and His Machine" was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest "The Gate Of The Vanquished" where the objective "Defeat Yarra/Drakka" was not updating.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Errand "Nights of Lights" where collecting the "Gizmo" earlier would block progress.

Fixed issues in Relic Ruin "The Stillsands" where the activity would be blocked.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the "Dreadwing" would remain cloaked when knocked down.

Fixed an issue where "Apex Clawstrider Hearts" would be placed in "Valuables to Sell" in the inventory

Weapons

Fixed an issue where "Elemental Arrows" from fully upgraded bows would destroy canisters instead of detonating them.

Fixed an issue where using "Elite Precision Arrows" with "Iriv's Downfall" would not deal additional damage for enemies in "Brittle" state.

UI/UX

Updated text for selecting "Ultra Hard" difficulty to clarify that the setting cannot be changed.

Removed exclamation point icon when all skills have been unlocked and skill points are available.

Other

Fixed an issue where "Desert Bird Wing" could not be looted from birds.

Fixed an issue where trophy "All Machine Types Scanned" would not unlock, if scanning remaining machines on NG+

Fixed an issue where changing the "Crouch/Slide" button to R1 would make it unusable.

Multiple localization and subtitles fixes and improvements.

As noted above, Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.17 is now available. In general, Horizon Forbidden West is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Horizon Forbidden West right here.

What do you think about the latest update to Horizon Forbidden West? Are you excited about the new PS5 features? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!