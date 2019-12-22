New Horizon Zero Dawn Comic Series Announced

Titan Comics has announced a new ongoing comic series based on the popular video game Horizon Zero Dawn from developer Guerrilla Games! Even better? Horizon Zero Dawn game writer Anne Toole is serving as writer on the book, and it’ll kick things off with a special Free Comic Book Day edition that’ll lead into the actual ongoing series. Given the upcoming book’s description, it also sounds like all of this takes place after the events of the game itself — which could mean this will be the first good look at what a sequel might be like.

Free Comic Book Day, for those that might not be aware, is an event that a number of local comic book stores take part in where they offer a bunch of different comics for free. These comics are often specifically manufactured and branded to be given away at the event, and sometimes serve as either samplers of content or promotional material for upcoming releases. Free Comic Book Day 2020 is set to be held on May 2, 2020.

You can check out the cover for the Free Comic Book Day comic below:

Here’s the full information on the new comic, straight from Titan Comics’ solicits:

HORIZON ZERO DAWN FREE COMIC BOOK DAY EDITION

Writer: Ann Toole

Artist: Ann Maulina

FC, 24pp

On Sale: May 2,2020

Cover Artist: Ann Maulina

An exclusive lead-in story to a brand-new Horizon Zero Dawn on-going comic series. Discover a far-future Earth full of epic natural beauty, where awe-inspiring machines are the dominant species. Talanah, Sunhawk of the Hunters Lodge, struggles to find purpose after Aloy, her trusted friend, disappears. When a mysterious new threat emerges in the wilds, she returns to her roots as a hunter to defeat it, only to learn that a whole new breed of mechanized killers stalks the land.

Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available for PlayStation 4, though there are constant rumors about a potential PC port. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation title right here.