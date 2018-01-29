House Of The Dead: Scarlet Dawn Gameplay Footage Emerges, And It Looks Brutal

Earlier this month, we reported the news that Sega was bringing back its House of the Dead arcade shooting series for the first time in over a decade, with the new deluxe arcade game Scarlet Dawn. The game recently underwent testing in Tokyo, and is probably going to make its way to arcades sometime this year.

We’ve already gathered a few details regarding the game, but today, we came across some new gameplay footage from one of the location tests, which appears to show off the entire first level of the forthcoming game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The YouTube team at ThrowBack Tokyo posted the video above, and it clocks in at just under 13 minutes. While it’s off of an arcade screen (compared to direct capture), it gives you a pretty good idea of what kind of intensity you can expect from Scarlet Dawn.

The video begins with what appears to be a dinner party, which suddenly becomes overrun with zombies – and a mysterious host who calls upon the attack. Two attendees decide to take matters into their own hands, packing heavy machine guns as they take on an armada of oncoming zombies. (Oh, and mind the cheesy dialogue – it is House of the Dead, after all.)

Over the course of the game, you’ll need to try to rescue your partner and other folks, in the hopes of keeping your health from dwindling. You’ll also come across different zombie types, like in previous House of the Dead games, such as “strong” zombies that throw things around, as well as a boss zombie that takes all sorts of damage to bring down. (Of course, it helps to hit its weak points, which are highlighted on the screen.)

You also get to do some environmental stuff in the game, such as shooting a chandelier to bring down certain zombies. We don’t see too much of this in the demo, but there are some hints of it. Of course, you also have access to new weapons, including the grenade launcher, which is used to great effect.

So far, the game looks fantastic, and it could pave the way for a fine return to the series. Here’s hoping it makes its way out this year, because, man, we need to play this.