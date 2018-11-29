BioWare Opens Up About How ‘Anthem’ Being Different Is a Good Thing

February can’t get here soon enough for those BioWare fans looking forward to Anthem and now that we know we are getting a brand new trailer next week during the Game Awards, Casey Hudson had a few more words to say about the newest IP and what it means to the creative team behind it.

Hudson took to the BioWare blog today to share a studio update. Now that we’re done screaming over the Mass Effect and Dragon Age teases, the man himself also shared a deeper side of the development process and why taking such a different direction for their new IP is a good thing for the creative team.

“As creative people, we have a need to try new things,” said Hudson in the new blog post. “And while Anthem is definitely something new and different, my first Play From Home session with Anthem started with some things I expect from a BioWare game: discovering a vast new universe to explore, being drawn into a compelling story, and meeting characters that I want to learn more about. But for me, it also quickly started to deliver its own magic: superheroic gameplay that makes me want to come back just for the feel of it, and being able to have friends join with me on my adventure so we can explore and fight as a team. Seeing Game Director Jon Warner arrive in my game, resplendent in his white-and-red Ranger Javelin, was particularly inspiring – especially when he led me to a secret location with Legendary treasure.“

He added, “There is of course a lot of work ahead to get things ready for Anthem’s Feb 22 launch date. And, since what you get with Anthem isn’t just the launch game but the ongoing story, features and content that will follow in live service, there are teams already working on entire seasons of post-launch content. It’s scary and exciting to work on something on this scale and complexity, but we’re doing everything we can to make sure it’s an amazing experience for you.”

After the recent set of livestreams from the BioWare team, we’re excited to learn more about what Anthem has to offer. For more about the game itself, Anthem officially makes its debut on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

