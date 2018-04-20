Humble Bundle Hosting Huge Capcom PC Game Sale

If you’ve been looking to pick up a few Capcom games for your PC game collection, Humble Bundle might just have the sale that you need.

The company has introduced a Capcom Weekend sale, and you can snag several of its hit titles for up to 80 percent off between now and Sunday. This includes some notable bargains, like Ultra Street Fighter IV for $7.49; Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 for $9.99 (a steal for die-hard fans of the game); and Mega Man Legacy Collection for just six bucks!

Check out the full list below, then hurry over and pick yourself up some great games!

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3- $9.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen- $11.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection- $5.99

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition- $9.99

Ultra Street Fighter IV- $7.49

Dead Rising 2: Complete Pack- $8.24

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite- $29.99

Remember Me: Complete Pack- $6.59

Resident Evil Revelations: Complete Pack- $9.99

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition- $7.49

Resident Evil HD Remaster- $7.99

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition- $4.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2: Deluxe Pack- $14.99

Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition- $37.78

Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster- $7.99

Resident Evil 4- $4.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package- $30.00

Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition- $7.49

DuckTales Remastered- $4.94

The Disney Afternoon Collection- $7.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard- $22.49

Street Fighter IV- $4.99

Strider- $2.99

Resident Evil 5: Untold Stories Bundle- $3.74

Lost Planet: Extreme Condition- $2.99

DmC: Devil May Cry Complete Pack- $9.99

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record- $4.99

Resident Evil 6: Complete Pack- $9.99

Dark Void- $2.49

Dead Rising- $7.99

Street Fighter X Tekken- $7.49

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara- $4.94

Remember Me- $5.99

Lost Planet 3: Complete Pack- $7.99

The Bionic Commando Pack- $3.19

Bionic Commando- $1.99

Dead Rising 4- $27.99

DmC: Devil May Cry- $7.49

Dead Rising Franchise Pack- $19.49

Resident Evil Revelations: Unveiled Edition- $6.89

Resident Evil 4/5/6 Pack- $20.39

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition + DmC: Devil May Cry- $22.49

Resident Evil 6- $7.49

Lost Planet 3- $4.99

Dead Rising 2- $4.99

Resident Evil 5- $4.99

Umbrella Corps: Deluxe Edition- $7.99

Umbrella Corps- $5.99

Dark Void Zero- $1.24

Flock!- $1.24

Bionic Commando Rearmed- $1.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition- $53.98

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2- $14.99

As far as the best recommendations we can make, Bionic Commando is actually a pretty good game for $10; Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 shouldn’t be missed in the least; DuckTales Remastered and The Disney Afternoon Collection are perfect games to scratch your retro fix; and the Mega Man Legacy Collection games are a wonderful reminder of the Blue Bomber’s history.

Happy shopping!