Humble Bundle Celebrating May the 4th With a Star Wars PC Game Sale

It seems everyone is hosting a May the 4th sale in time for the unofficial Star Wars holiday. PlayStation Store has some great deals going on; GOG has a sale that also includes the re-release of Star Wars Episode I Racer; and Steam has a handful of bargains too. So why not add one more retailer to the bunch?

Humble Bundle has announced its own May the 4th sale and, as you’d expect, there are markdowns on a number of classics, with deals up to 66 percent off.

Here’s a rundown of PC titles that you can get right now. The sale is going on all weekend now so you’ve got time to binge your movies and then get to shopping.

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic)- $3.39

Star Wars: Empire At War Gold Pack- $6.79

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II — The Sith Lords- $3.39

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic- $3.39

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga- $7.99

Star Wars: Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy- $3.39

Star Wars: Republic Commando- $3.39

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed — Ultimate Sith Edition- $6.79

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II- $6.79

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga- $2.03

Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars- $7.99

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II — Jedi Outcast- $3.39

Star Wars: Rebellion- $2.03

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D- $3.99

Star Wars: Jedi Knight — Dark Forces II- $2.03

Star Wars: Dark Forces- $2.03

Star Wars: Tie Fighter Special Edition- $3.99

Star wars: X-Wing Alliance- $3.99

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Republic Heroes- $6.79

Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter — Balance of Power- $3.99

Star Wars: Jedi Knight — Mysteries of the Sith- $1.01

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II- $3.99

Star Wars: Starfighter — $2.39

Star Wars: X-Wing Bundle- $11.99

Star Wars: Jedi KNight Collection- $8.99

Star Wars Classics Collection- $21.19

Star Wars Collection- $39.99

The collections seem like the best bet here, as you can get four flying games in the X-Wing bundle; five action games in the Jedi Knight collection; eight games in the Classics Collection; and almost all of the games being offered in the full Collection. It just depends on what you want to spend.

If you’re looking for the best deals, Rogue Squadron can’t be beat for $4; Jedi Knight and the Dark Forces games are well worth rediscovering; and The Force Unleashed saga is a kick-ass ride if you’re into action games. And as always, we have to give the nod to KOTOR, just because.

The sale is happening here all weekend, so stock up on those deals. May the Force be with you!