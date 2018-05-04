Humble Monthly June Bundle Revealed, Destiny 2 Included

Humble Bundle is a fantastic way to score the games you’ve been looking for super cheap while also doing a little good in the world. Each month, new deals are offered with several package choices to choose from. June’s Humble Bundle features Destiny 2 just in time for the second expansion, Warmind.

For just 12 dollars, MMO fans can get in on the Destiny 2 action from the team over at Bungie while also enjoying a batch of mystery games for the low price. Though the mystery titles have not been released, wouldn’t be much of a mystery if they had, last month’s bundle including the likes of Dead Rising 4, Kerbal Space Program, Ruiner, NBA Playgrounds, and more.

Other perks of subscribing to Humble Bundle is that members will receive games directly to their inbox on the first Friday of every month. Over one hundred dollars worth of games every month for 12 bucks, it’s a pretty good deal! Even better, this organization is for a good cause!

“Humble Bundle is a distribution platform selling games, ebooks, software, and other digital content. Since Humble’s founding in 2010, our mission has been to support charity (“Humble”) while providing awesome content to customers at great prices (“Bundle”). We started by offering only game bundles, but have branched out to include an online storefront, a monthly subscription service, a publishing initiative, and lots more,” reads the site’s official description. This company offers a way for gamers to do what they love while also doing a little good of their own in the real world.

With the Warmind expansion dropping on May 8th for Destiny 2 players, it’s a great time to join the Humble Bundle crew while also letting your inner Guardian soar with the latest shooter from Bungie. Join here!

As far as Warmind goes, the latest expansion takes players to Mars and lets us finally meet the infamous Guardian Ana Bray. “Ana Bray, a Guardian long thought lost, searches for a connection to her past…one that could be buried forever beneath the polar ice of Mars,” boldly states the video’s description and this is something lore-hunters have been hoping for since the sequel was announced.