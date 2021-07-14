Hunt: Showdown's New Map Features Shrek's House

✖

Later this summer, Hunt: Showdown's new DeSalle map will be made available to all players, but for now, it's available on the game's test servers. As such, players are discovering some interesting new things, including the presence of Shrek's house! Oddly enough, a recreation of the domicile of the DreamWorks character can be found towards the bottom left of the map. The sighting was made by Reddit user zzilla8, who also noted that Shrek's outhouse can be found as well, up the steps to the left of the building. It's a strange inclusion to be sure, but a welcome one for Shrek fans!

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

While a Shrek Easter egg might seem a bit unusual, it's par for the course for Hunt: Showdown. In addition to Shrek's house, the DeSalle map also features a reference to The Godfather! According to Guided, the Pearl Plantation area of the map features a horse head in a bed, in clear reference to the classic film. Previous maps have also included references to Back to the Future, Die Hard, and more. These little Easter eggs clearly bring a lot of enjoyment to the game's developers, and it's neat to see which references Crytek sneaks in for eagle eyed players to find.

It's impossible to say whether this Easter egg will win over anyone that hasn't already played Hunt: Showdown, but it's pretty cool for fans of the Shrek films, regardless! The developers have found ways to add references that work within the game's world, and this is a pretty fun one. The house is a really strong recreation of the one that appears in the movies, and fans will undoubtedly want to find it for themselves. At this time, Crytek has not announced a full release date for the DeSalle map, but hopefully it will arrive sooner, rather than later!

Hunt: Showdown is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

