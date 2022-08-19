Hyenas Gameplay Leaks Online

Gameplay for Hyenas, a new shooter from Sega and Alien: Isolation developer Creative Assembly, has leaked online courtesy of someone who was invited to the game's private alpha. In this day and age, it's pretty difficult to do any kind of external playtesting without something leaking. Either descriptions and impressions leak to press and insiders or extensive amounts of footage hit the internet, revealing things the developer was hoping to keep under wraps and possibly showing the game in a negative light if it's not ready to be shown off. However, these kinds of things are necessary to help build out online games and understand what is working and what isn't.

Unfortunately for Sega and Creative Assembly, their new game Hyenas had a ton of gameplay leaked online. The new gameplay showcases what players can expect from the new first-person shooter, albeit with some caveats. The footage is watermarked to the nines with the player's name and some other information and it appears to have a rocky frame rate. It's unclear if this is a result of the game being in alpha or if the player's computer isn't quite up to snuff. Nevertheless, Hyenas looks a lot like other shooters on the market, with a heavy focus on different abilities and equipment akin to games like Overwatch or Rainbow Six Siege. It doesn't necessarily play like those two, but the general loadouts of the characters certainly comes across like those two games.

In the game, five teams of three will go against AI to steal loot. One of the unique elements of the game is that it has zero-G movement in some areas, allowing for interesting combat scenarios that aren't really found in other games. As of right now, it's unclear when Hyenas will get a larger showing to the public, but this leak may end up helping Sega get more players interested in the game. Interestingly enough, the footage was uploaded three days ago and still hasn't been taken down.

Hyenas will release for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms in 2023. What do you think of the leaked gameplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

