Comparison Video Shows Where Hyrule Warriors On Nintendo Switch Will Improve Over Wii U

When Hyrule Warriors came out on the Nintendo Wii U a few years ago, a lot of people found it to be a joyous experience, combining the Warriors style of gameplay that Omega Force and Koei Tecmo have become known for with the lavish world of The Legend of Zelda, and its many characters.

But that game is about to get even better, as Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition will be arriving for the Nintendo Switch this summer. Nintendo vows to bring over all the content that is included in the Wii U version, along with more characters and a number of improvements.

And to give us an idea of just what kind of effort is going into the transition from one console to another, a comparison video has popped up online. It was posted on Nintendo Wire’s YouTube account, and it looks like night and day when you put the two versions together, side by side.

Not that the Wii U version is a slouch, mind you, but it originally showed off the game in 720p, while the Nintendo Switch will be in 1080p. It’s unknown if this will be for both handheld and docked play, but, judging by the appearance of the graphics, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was the case.

But that’s just part of the game’s transition. As you can see in the video above, there have also been notable improvements made to the lighting, as well as with character textures, frame rate (it’s certainly not as choppy as the 3DS version was, we’ll tell you what) and objects on screen. That means, when you’re playing on Switch, you won’t see enemies fading off in the distance, as you would have in the Wii U version. Everyone will be on screen!

The game also appears to be much brighter on the Nintendo Switch screen and in docked mode, so you can see the colors and details much better than ever before. As we noted, it’s like night and day in some circumstances.

Watch the video above, and get ready to hack and slash with Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition when it arrives on May 18! If you’re feeling nostalgic, the original game is available now on Wii U and 3DS.