Iconoclasts Confirmed For Nintendo Switch, Will Feature New Options

It’s amazing how many great indie games we’ve seen lately, with stuff like Golf Story, Celeste and Enter the Gungeon truly knocking our socks off. But one game that shouldn’t be overlooked is Iconoclasts, a thrilling Metroidvania-style adventure produced by Joakim Sandberg.

The game was reviewed a little while back, and we consider it a hearty, worthwhile adventure that’ll remind you a little bit of Metroid, while engulfing you in an entirely original world. And now, it’ll be adding another platform to its journey.

The game has officially been confirmed for Nintendo Switch following a number of teases, and although it doesn’t have a release date, it should be arriving sometime “later this year,” according to Sandberg. All of the content we’ve come to expect from the thrilling platformer will be included, but there will be some extra goodies thrown in as well. You can see the tweet from Sandberg below!

Gasp, #Iconoclasts is coming to #Switch! I look forward to new people experiencing my game and thanks for support if you did already 🧡 I’ll be adding to all changing difficulty as you load game, a difficulty that lets you get past harder challenges without dying and Boss Rush! pic.twitter.com/4yXbmwy7c3 — Joakim Sandberg (@konjak) April 10, 2018

Sandberg noted that the game will offer up expanded difficulty options for players to take on, as well as a boss rush mode.

Going into further detail with the difficulty, players will be able to adjust it at any time. So if they’re having particular trouble with a boss, they could flip it down, beat them and then jump right back into the action. In addition, according to Sandberg, there will also be “a difficulty that lets you get past harder challenges without dying,” similar to the options that Celeste offers its players as well.

These options will be ready to go from day one with the Nintendo Switch version, although Sandberg also noted they’ll be added in a future update to the others, including PC, PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. So, no, other players won’t be left out of the fun.

Iconoclasts provides yet another thrilling indie adventure for the Nintendo Switch, and continues its growth in that department with a number of new games. And with E3 around the corner, don’t be surprised if we see a lot more where that came from. The more the merrier, we say.

Look for a release date on Iconoclasts on the Nintendo Switch in the months ahead. Can’t wait that long? You can play the game now for PlayStation 4, PS Vita (Cross-Buy compatible) and PC.

