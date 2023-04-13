EA Reveals New Single-Player Shooter Immortals of Aveum

Video game publisher Electronic Arts has today revealed Immortals of Aveum, which is a new magic-based first-person shooter that's poised to launch in just a couple of months. Only a few years back, EA was often criticized by fans for not releasing as many single-player games as it once did. In the wake of successful releases like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its remake of Dead Space, though, it looks like EA is once again going to be releasing more games of this type.

Set to release later this year on July 20th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Immortals of Aveum is a new IP from developer Ascendant Studios. Being published under the EA Originals banner, Immortals of Aveum is the first title that Ascendant has ever developed. Despite this, the dev team behind Immortals is said to be comprised of veterans that have previously won numerous awards. Based on what has been shown of the newly-announced title so far, it seems to be of a very high quality, especially when it comes to visuals.

You can get a look at the debut trailer for Immortals of Aveum as follows:

"Having grown up powerless and destitute, Jak is what's known as an Unforeseen – someone who unexpectedly manifests magical abilities later in life," says EA's official description of Immortals of Aveum. "With his newfound potential, Jak is recruited by General Kirkan to join the Order of the Immortals and is reluctantly thrust into mankind's endless war for the control of magic. With powerful magic-wielders and legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, Jak and his elite order of Immortals must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future."

What do you think about Immortals of Aveum based on what we have seen so far? And do you hope that EA continues to release more games of this type in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.