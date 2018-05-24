Infinity War Iron Man Joins Marvel Contest of Champions

The Avengers: Infinity War hype (and tears) are still going strong, and for those that are enjoying Marvel’s Contest of Champions title can now take that hype with them in-game. Infinity War’s version of Iron Man is now available in the online title, bringing with him a new style of play.

The developers boast that the latest character to join the roster has a lot to offer, “After being an integral part of the Avengers team from the start, Tony Stark finds himself divided from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. But now, faced with an imminent, deadly threat unlike any he has ever encountered, Stark will be forced to call upon some familiar faces as well as do battle alongside some new allies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He’s powerful, but can easily be countered by Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight, in addition to Medusa who is able to shatter his Molecular Armor. For everything you need to know, check out the latest patch below for stats, strenghths, and more:

Character Class: Tech

Basic Abilities: Molecular Armor, Incinerate, Shock, Armor Break

Molecular Arsenal

Tony Stark’s Model 50 suit uses state-of-the-art nanotechnology to change form and mass at will, providing extreme adaptability and a wide array of weaponry including Blade Arm, Hammer Arm, and point-blank Repulsor attacks.

Molecular Armor Passive

Up to 24% chance to activate an Armor Passive when attacking or struck by an attack, increasing Armor by 2255 for 8 seconds. The chance to trigger is reduced for each active Armor Passive.

Start the fight with 1 stack(s) of Molecular Armor.

Critical Resistance increases by 273 for each active Armor effect.

Each Armor effect active on Iron Man reduces the effectiveness of Power Drain, Power Steal, and Power Burn effects by 18%.

After achieving 4 stacks of any Armor effect, Iron Man has a 100% chance to Auto-Block the next attack and then consume 1 Armor effect(s). This Auto-Block triggers Parry.

A stack of Armor is lost each time Iron Man is inflicted by an Armor Break effect.

Molecular Armor provides full immunity to Bleed and Coldsnap effects while active.

Developer Note: This unique Armor cannot be Nullified but is still removed by Armor Break. The reduction to Power manipulation affects the amount of Power subtracted from Iron Man.

Repulsor Attacks

The first Medium hit, the first Heavy hit, and the second and fourth Light attacks employ point-blank Repulsor blasts.

Repulsor hits don’t make contact, cannot be evaded, and deal Energy Damage instead of Physical.

Repulsor hits that strike an opponent suffering from both Shock and Incinerate fuse those two Debuffs into a new Plasma Passive that has the properties of both.

Repulsor hits refresh Incinerate Debuffs and Plasma Passives on opponents.

Repulsor hits that strike an opponent suffering from a Shock or Plasma effect generate zero Power in opponents and drain up to 2.5% of their current stored Power.

Developer Note: Since Repulsor attacks don’t make contact (they are short-range projectiles) they won’t trigger the Stun from the Parry Mastery, which means Iron Man (Infinity War) cannot ever be Stunned by Parry when he Dashes in (unless your name is Proxima Midnight). If you get up close and personal, his Light 1 Attack will trigger the Stun from Parry. This is the inverse of how Yondu interacts with Parry, and it helps make Iron Man (Infinity War) a formidable defender.

Heavy Attacks

The first Repulsor hit has all the properties of a Repulsor Attack and has +1165 Attack Rating.

The second hit employs a Hammer Arm and has a 100% chance to inflict Armor Break on the opponent, removing one Armor Up and then reducing Armor by 439 for 12 seconds.

The third and final hit employs an Unblockable Blade Arm and inflicts Heal Block for 16 second(s) against targets under the effects of Regeneration.

Special 1: Zero-point Blasts – Tapping into an esoteric energy source, the suit morphs to fire debilitating blasts.

The first hit employes an Unblockable Blade Arm and inflicts Heal Block for 16 second(s) against targets under the effects of Regeneration.

Each energy projectile has all the properties of a Repulsor attack and generates zero Power in opponents.

100% chance to leave opponents Shocked for 1165 Energy Damage over 12 seconds.

Shock duration increases by up to 50% based on the opponents’ current Power.

Special 2: Micro-missile Array – Nanoparticles reform into wings that rain down repeated missile strikes.

The first two hits are Hammer Arm Attacks. Each has a 40% chance to inflict Armor Break on the opponent, removing one Armor Up and then reducing Armor by 631.58 for 12 seconds.

The missile barrage has a 100% chance to ignite the target, inflicting Incinerate for 1875.65 damage over 5 seconds.

If the target does not ignite, they are instead inflicted by Armor Break, removing one Armor Up and then reducing Armor by 352.94 for 20 seconds.

34% chance for each active Armor Break on the opponent to inflict Stun for 2.2 seconds.

Developer Note: As long as at least one Shock and one Incinerate are on the target, they combine into a Plasma Passive. It doesn’t matter which order Shock or Incinerate are applied, nor does it matter how they were activated. It’s possible to keep refreshing Plasma on the target long enough to activate another Special 1 and Special 2. This causes Plasma to stack. All stacks of Plasma are refreshed by Repulsor attacks, so B-E aggressive and “juggle” as much Plasma as you can for maximum DPS. Plasma cannot exceed 15 stacks.

Special 3: Infinity Break – Adapting to both worldly and otherworldly threats, the Model 50 unleashes its entire arsenal.

100% chance to inflict Armor Break on the opponent, removing one Armor Up and then reducing Armor by 222 for 3 seconds.

100% chance to instantly ignite and electrify the target, inflicting a Plasma Passive that deals 2447 damage over 6 seconds.

The chance to inflict Plasma decreases by 20% for each Plasma effect already active on the target.

Developer Note: Since Plasma is a Passive and Special 3 inflicts Plasma without require Incinerate or Shock Debuffs, it’s possible to start “juggling” Plasma on a Debuff-immune target by opening with a Special 3. The easier access to Plasma is offset by the much higher damage output of the Shock and Incinerate method. Consider Special 3 a backup strategy if you find it difficult to get Shock or Incinerate to stick.

Signature: Deflector Protocol

Once per fight, Iron Man’s Model 50 suit executes an emergency protocol if attacked while 15% Health or less remains, creating a hardened exterior by instantly granting 8 stack(s) of Molecular Armor.

While 15% Health or less remains and Iron Man is under the effects of an Armor effect, the suit generates 6.6% Power per second and has a 100% chance to Auto-Block attacks without consuming Armor. This Auto-Block triggers Parry.

Developer Note: Iron Man (Infinity War) does not need to start a fight with more than 15% Health for this ability to activate. Even entering with only 2% remaining Health will still trigger the burst of Armor, Power generation, and Auto-Block; however, the trigger is still limited to once per fight.

Synergy Bonuses

Esoteric Insight with Vision (Age of Ultron) or Vision. Unique Synergy: Does not stack with duplicate synergies.

Iron Man (Infinity War): Molecular Armor is 15% more effective at reducing Power Drain, Power Steal, and Power Burn effectiveness.

Vision: Power Burn deals 20% more damage.

Familiar Insight with Captain America (Infinity War), Captain America WWII, or Captain America. Unique Synergy: Does not stack with duplicate synergies.

Iron Man: Blocking reduces 10% more damage.

Captain America: Weakness, Fatigue, Bleed, and Petrify Debuffs last 15% longer.

A.I. Upgrade with Iron Man, Superior Iron Man, War Machine, Hulkbuster, and Iron Patriot

All Teammates: Recover from Armor Break 10% faster.

Developer Note: This Synergy stacks. If Iron Man (Infinity War) is paired with four others from this Synergy then they all benefit from Armor Break expiring 40% faster.

Wakandan Insight with Black Panther (Civil War) or Killmonger. Unique Synergy: Does not stack with duplicate synergies.

Everyone: +12% Critical Resistance per active Armor effect.

Developer Note: This bonus applies to everyone involved in this Synergy Bonus.

Covert Insight with Black Widow, Punisher 2099, or Spider-man (Stark-Enhanced).* Unique Synergy: Does not stack with duplicate synergies.

Everyone: Enemies are 35% less likely to evade Basic Attacks.

Developer Note: This bonus applies to everyone involved in this Synergy Bonus.

*Developer Note: The Covert Insight Synergy Bonus is found on 5-Star Iron Man (Infinity War) and above only.

Masteries

Block Proficiency, Perfect Block, and Stand Your Ground are solid choices because Auto-Block benefits from all Block-enhancing effects. These Masteries will go farther with Iron Man (Infinity War) than many other Champions. The damage reduction also stacks nicely with Molecular Armor to make Iron Man (Infinity War) quite tanky when Blocking while Armor stacks are active.

Double Edge is essentially free offensive power since Iron Man (Infinity War) is always immune to Bleed at the start of a fight; however, be wary of Recoil as a prerequisite Mastery, since Iron Man (Infinity War) will want to utilize a lot of Special 1 and Special 2 attacks to generate Plasma stacks.

Collar Tech is a great option for inhibiting enemy Power as it stacks nicely with the reduction from Repulsor attacks to allow Iron Man (Infinity War) to be hyper aggressive while also filling enemies with Power at an astonishingly slow rate.

Courage is a cost-effective damage increase that’s maximized by Iron Man (Infinity War)’s ability to survive much longer while under 50% Health when compared to other Champions.

Parry is an essential Mastery for virtually every Champion; however, it’s worth an extra mention here since the ability to Stun the opponent as they’re attacks are automatically Blocked really cranks up the threat level of Iron Man (Infinity War).

Strengths

Nightcrawler is much less of a hassle due to Iron Man (Infinity War)’s ability to inhibit enemy Evasion. Enemies with general Evasion abilities fair much weaker to Iron Man (Infinity War) due to the sheer number of his attacks that cannot be evaded. It’s possible to cycle Medium Attacks and Special 1 to maximize the number of attacks that cannot be evaded. Even though Repulsor attacks are projectiles, Nightcrawler won’t be evading them anytime soon.

Ice Man poses little threat to an attacking Iron Man (Infinity War) since Molecular Armor will almost always be active and able to completely block the effects of Cold Snap. Be wary of Ice Man’s immunity to Incinerate, which forces Iron Man (Infinity War) to lean into Special 3 to get the Plasmas going. Luckily that attack has a reliable Armor Break built in to help deal with Ice Armor.

Enemies with Armor or Regeneration abilities are easily dispatched by the on-demand access to Armor Break and Heal Block provided by Iron Man (Infinity War)’s Heavy and Special Attacks.

Weaknesses