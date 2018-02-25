Injustice 2 Back Down To $20 At Best Buy

So let’s say you still haven’t picked up Injustice 2 for consoles yet. Maybe you’ve been busy with Dragon Ball FighterZ, which we completely understand; or maybe you’ve just been waiting for that tax return to come back so you can “treat yo’ self,” as it were, to something special. Well, if you’ve got a little extra cash this week, we’ve got some good news.

Best Buy has once again slashed the price of the NetherRealm Studios-produced fighting game back down to $20 for the week. Now, keep in mind this is just for the standard edition of the game, so if you want to play with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or Hellboy, you’ll need to plunk down some extra money for the season pass. That said, though, $20 isn’t a bad way to get introduced to the game, as you’ll still be able to get your hands on a wide cast of characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more.

The PlayStation 4 version can be found here, and the Xbox One version is available here.

In case you need a reminder of just how awesome Injustice 2 is (and this review doesn’t cover all the bases for you), here’s a rundown of the features in the game:

“With every match you’ll earn gear to equip, customize and evolve your favorite DC Super Hero or Super-Villain, meaningfully impacting how your character both looks and fights.

Continue the epic cinematic story set in motion in INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US as Batman and his allies work towards putting the pieces of society back together, but struggle against those who would restore Superman’s Regime.

Choose your character from the biggest DC Universe roster a fighting game has ever seen – from classic fan favorites to astonishing new villains.

Developers of the best-selling and critically acclaimed MORTAL KOMBAT franchise, NetherRealm Studios brings unrivaled storytelling, robust content, and best-in-class fighting mechanics to the DC Universe.)”

Also, keep in mind that the price is good for either delivery or pick-up, so if you want to get the game this afternoon, you should be able to if it’s in stock. Pick it up and start beating up your friends! (In the game, mind you.)

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

